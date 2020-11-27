+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++-w-
27.11.2020 06:29:00

Food Recall Warning - Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606439055882/1606439056179

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegpro International is recalling Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach  from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.  

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fresh Attitude

Baby Spinach

312 g

8 88048 00028 8

Best Before 2020 DE 04

Fresh Attitude

Baby Spinach

142 g

8 88048 00004 2

Best Before 2020 DE 04

Best Before 2020 DE 05

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of  these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes im Feiertag -- ATX schlussendlich auf rotem Terrain -- DAX schließt an Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte am Donnerstag Unentschlossenheit. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Nachrichten

