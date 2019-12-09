|
09.12.2019 01:10:00
Food Recall Warning - Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1575846136193/1575846136974
OTTAWA, Dec. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning consumers not to consume the recalled product described below. This product is not likely to be available at retail stores, but may still be in consumer's homes.
The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Fresh Express
Sunflower Crisp
Chopped Kit
315 g
0 71279 30906 4
All packages bearing a Best Before dates up to and including 07DE19, and a lot code beginning with "Z", and indicating "Salinas" as a source of Romaine lettuce
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
Illnesses
The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice (www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2019/outbreak-e-coli-salad-kits.html) for further details on this active outbreak investigation.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.