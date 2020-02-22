|
Food Recall Warning - Fresh Sprouts brand Fresh Bean Sprouts recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh Sprout International is recalling Fresh Sprouts brand Fresh Bean Sprouts from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Fresh Sprouts
Fresh Bean Sprouts
454 g
8 27468 00100 0
20/FEB/28
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
