19.09.2020 03:40:00
Food Recall Warning - Kootenay Co-op brand beef sausages and burgers recalled due to possible presence of pieces of metal and plastic
For more information: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600475789309/1600475795455
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Kootenay Co-op is recalling Kootenay Co-op brand beef sausages and burgers from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of metal and plastic. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in British Columbia.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Kootenay Co-op
Garlic & Onion Beef Sausage
Variable
All codes starting with 0 208170
Packed on SE.09.20
Best Before SE.14.20
Kootenay Co-op
Beef & Wine Sausage
Variable
All codes starting with 0 208747
Packed on SE.09.20
Best Before SE.14.20
Kootenay Co-op
Blue Goose Cattle Lean Beef Burgers
Variable
All codes starting with 0 206177
Packed on SE.10.20
Best Before SE.12.20
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
