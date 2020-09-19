+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren** +++-w-
19.09.2020 03:40:00

Food Recall Warning - Kootenay Co-op brand beef sausages and burgers recalled due to possible presence of pieces of metal and plastic

For more information: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600475789309/1600475795455

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Kootenay Co-op is recalling Kootenay Co-op brand beef sausages and burgers from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of metal and plastic.  Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Kootenay Co-op

Garlic & Onion Beef Sausage

 

Variable

All codes starting with 0 208170

Packed on SE.09.20

Best Before SE.14.20

 

Kootenay Co-op

Beef & Wine Sausage

 

Variable

All codes starting with 0 208747

Packed on SE.09.20

Best Before SE.14.20

 

Kootenay Co-op

Blue Goose Cattle Lean Beef Burgers

 

Variable

All codes starting with 0 206177

Packed on SE.10.20

Best Before SE.12.20

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

