20.10.2019 01:11:00

Food Recall Warning - MF Inc. brand fishballs recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1571524272571/1571524273055

OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mannarich Foods Inc. is recalling fishballs from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

MF Inc.

Fishballs (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 03040 2

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

MF Inc.

Premium cuttle fish balls (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 02030 4

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

MF Inc.

Lobster flavored fishballs (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 03430 1

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

MF Inc.

Fishballs with shrimp (previously frozen)

180 g

0 68636 02011 3

All units sold up to and including October 21, 2019

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.  

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.  In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background 

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX schließt mit leichten Abgaben -- Chinas Börsen geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag bergauf. In Deutschland blieben Anleger in Deckung. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Abgaben. An den asiatischen Börsen war die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende größtenteils negativ.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB