12.12.2019 02:53:00
Food Recall Warning - PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese may be unsafe due to pieces of plastic
Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1576113490340/1576113496379
OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC brand Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese from the marketplace due to possible presence of plastic pieces. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold nationally.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
PC
Cranberry Goat's Milk Cheese
300 g
0 60383 01013 3
2020 MR 19
2020 MR 24
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Injuries
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
