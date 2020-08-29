|
Food Recall Warning - Picoudi brand microgreens recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Les Jardins Picoudi is recalling Picoudi brand microgreens from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) transmitted an alert to the news media concerning the affected products (in French only).
The following products have been sold in Quebec and New Brunswick.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Picoudi
Organic Broccoli Microgreens
35 g
8 13526 00001 6
3 233
Picoudi
Organic Broccoli Microgreens
75 g
8 13526 00011 5
3 233
Picoudi
Organic Arugula Microgreens
35 g
8 13526 00006 1
3 233
Picoudi
Organic Arugula Microgreens
75 g
8 13526 00016 0
3 233
Picoudi
Organic Coriander Microgreens
35 g
8 13526 00005 4
3 233
Picoudi
Organic Coriander Microgreens
75 g
8 13526 00015 3
3 233
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by MAPAQ. A food safety investigation is being conducted. If other high-risk products are recalled, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
