Food Recall Warning - Red onions imported from the USA by Sysco in Western Canada recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Sysco is recalling red onions imported from the USA from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw red onions. Food service establishments, institutions, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below. These may also have been purchased from Sysco on-line or through various restaurant locations.

Sysco is recalling red onions in Western Canada through the following Sysco locations: Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Regina. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North Western Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size Codes Additional information IMPERIAL FRESH Red Onions -Jumbo 10 lb. Product code 8399925 All products imported since May 24, 2020 IMPERIAL FRESH Red Onions – Jumbo 25 lb. Product code 8313967 All products imported since May 24, 2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home, restaurant or institution. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of red onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more about the health risks

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/public-health-notices/2020/outbreak-salmonella-infections-under-investigation.html) for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

