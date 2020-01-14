Food Recall Warning - Scarpone's Italian Store brand frozen Ground Veal recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available : https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1578959926811/1578959932803

OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Italian Store is recalling Scarpone's Italian Store brand frozen Ground Veal from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Scarpone's Italian Store Ground Veal (frozen) Variable Starting with: 0 200904 All units sold between December

23, 2019 and January 13, 2020, inclusive. Sold at The Italian Store,

5140 Skyline Way NE, Calgary, AB.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)