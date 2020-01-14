|
14.01.2020 02:16:00
Food Recall Warning - Scarpone's Italian Store brand frozen Ground Veal recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Product photos are available : https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1578959926811/1578959932803
OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Italian Store is recalling Scarpone's Italian Store brand frozen Ground Veal from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Information
Scarpone's Italian Store
Ground Veal (frozen)
Variable
Starting with:
0 200904
All units sold between December
Sold at The Italian Store,
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow zum Handelsschluss in Grün -- ATX beendet den Handel knapp im Minus -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ebenso unter seinen Schluss vom Freitag zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten zum Wochenstart die Bullen. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten im Plus.