02.10.2019 08:14:00

Food Recall Warning - Various Gordon Choice brand frozen, diced chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569966827257/1569966833147

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Gordon Food Service is recalling various Gordon Choice brand diced frozen chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

GFS Item #

Codes

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat

13mm (1/2")

80% Dark 20% White

4.54 kg

6552205 / 00620868882046

02/05/19

03/20/19

03/22/19

04/15/19

05/15/19

05/20/19

05/22/19

06/19/19

06/27/19

07/19/19

07/25/19

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat

13mm (1/2")

60% White/40% Dark

4.54 kg

2610248 / 00620868686262

02/04/19

03/07/19

04/10/19

05/14/19

05/21/19

06/12/19

07/01/19

08/07/19

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat

19mm (3/4")

Mostly Dark

4.54 kg

6552005 / 00620868882060

03/29/19

02/27/19

04/30/19

07/02/19

07/26/19

08/16/19

Gordon Choice

 

Diced Chicken Meat

19mm (3/4")

60% Dark 40% White

4.54 kg

6552405 / 00620868882053

03/21/19

04/15/19

06/12/19

07/03/19

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat

13mm (1/2")

60% Dark 40% White

4.54 kg

6552605 / 00620868882039

02/05/19

03/20/19

04/18/19

05/15/19

05/23/19

07/01/19

07/19/19

Gordon Choice

 

Diced Chicken Meat

13mm (1/2")

100% White

4.54 kg

1055841 / 00620868883098

02/05/19

03/21/19

06/04/19

06/12/19

08/02/19

08/09/19

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

