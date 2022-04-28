|
28.04.2022 16:00:00
Food Safety: The Universal Ingredient for a Safe Alfresco Dining Experience
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food safety plays a critical role in every food preparation process, especially when preparing or consuming food outdoors. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 600 million people fall ill after consuming contaminated food every year. Outdoor dining can lead to increased risk of food contamination as foodborne bacteria can quickly multiply in warm outdoor environments. Whether preparing meals to be served on the restaurant patio or grilling out with family and friends, food safety is the universal ingredient for a safe alfresco dining experience.
Chris Boyles, VP of Food Safety for Steritech, shared his top tips to help keep consumers safe during outdoor dining and grilling season.
○ Poultry - 165°F
○ Tenderized / Ground beef - 155°F
○ Whole cuts of beef / pork / lamb / fish - 145°F
For more food safety resources, please visit Steritech.com.
