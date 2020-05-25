Food Safety Warning (Allergen) - iChoc brand Vegan Bars may contain improperly declared milk

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-05-24/eng/1590371365439/1590371371777

OTTAWA, May 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning people with an allergy to milk not to consume the products described below because they may contain milk which is improperly declared on the label. The products were imported by Ecoideas in Markham, Ontario.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes iChoc White Vanilla Vegan Bar 80 g 4 044889 002720 12.2020 L29405 a iChoc Classic Vegan – Vegan Bar made with Rice Drink 80 g 4 044889 002966 11.2020 L19184

What you should do

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This warning was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Reactions

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

