25.05.2020 04:17:00
Food Safety Warning (Allergen) - iChoc brand Vegan Bars may contain improperly declared milk
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-05-24/eng/1590371365439/1590371371777
OTTAWA, May 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning people with an allergy to milk not to consume the products described below because they may contain milk which is improperly declared on the label. The products were imported by Ecoideas in Markham, Ontario.
The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
iChoc
White Vanilla Vegan Bar
80 g
4 044889 002720
12.2020
L29405 a
iChoc
Classic Vegan – Vegan Bar made with Rice Drink
80 g
4 044889 002966
11.2020
L19184
What you should do
Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This warning was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.
Reactions
There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
