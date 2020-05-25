+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen? +++-w-
Food Safety Warning (Allergen) - iChoc brand Vegan Bars may contain improperly declared milk

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-05-24/eng/1590371365439/1590371371777

OTTAWA, May 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning people with an allergy to milk not to consume the products described below because they may contain milk which is improperly declared on the label. The products were imported by Ecoideas in Markham, Ontario.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

iChoc

White Vanilla Vegan Bar

80 g

4 044889 002720

12.2020

L29405 a

iChoc

Classic Vegan – Vegan Bar made with Rice Drink

80 g

4 044889 002966

11.2020

L19184

What you should do

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This warning was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

Reactions

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

