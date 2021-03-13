|
Food Safety Warning - Consumption of Our Father's Farm brand bitter apricot kernel products may cause cyanide poisoning
OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume the products described below due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the products described below as they contain excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.
The following products may have been sold nationally.
Products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Our Father's Farm
Bitter Apricot Kernels
227 g
7 18122 91750 1
Best Before 01-31-2022
Our Father's Farm
Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels
227 g
7 18122 91760 0
Best Before 01-31-2022
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a food product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the affected products are in your home, do not consume them.
Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
- Cyanide in apricot kernels
Background
This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of these or other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
