Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 12:45:00

Foot Locker Appoints Former Nike Executive to Lead WSS Banner

Continues growth within Latino communities and sets out to make WSS the Company's next billion-dollar banner

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the leading footwear and apparel retailer, today announced the appointment of Blanca Gonzalez as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its WSS banner, effective May 15, 2023. WSS is best known for its neighborhood-based store presence and deep connection within Latino communities.

Blanca joins Foot Locker from Nike Inc., where she served as Vice President of North America Product Merchandising and brings more than 19 years of experience across various Nike leadership roles in Marketing, Merchandising, and Sales.

Blanca will report directly to Frank Bracken, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and oversee the operations of WSS.

"Blanca's vast knowledge of the sneaker industry attained throughout her tenure with our great partner Nike will be an incredible asset to our WSS business, which has tremendous potential," said Frank Bracken. "Blanca's remarkable experience, understanding of our diverse customers, and personal roots within WSS's home turf will help deepen our relationships within communities and expand WSS's unique offering of culturally connected experiences. She will also help us build the talent and operational capabilities to rapidly scale WSS, making it our next $1B banner." 

"I am honored to join Foot Locker, Inc. as General Manager of the WSS banner," said Gonzalez. "I have watched WSS grow its footprint in Latino communities by investing in authentic and culturally relevant touch points with its customers. WSS has proven to demonstrate a high level of cultural awareness that honors and respects the richness of the Latino experience. Together we'll build on this relationship, continuing WSS's success and growth while being keenly focused on how we best serve the communities where we operate."

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information, visit footlocker-inc.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Higginbotham
Interim Chief Financial Officer
ir@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600

Media Contact:
Olivia Mata
Vice President, Corporate Communications
olivia.mata@footlocker.com
(815) 763-3159

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-appoints-former-nike-executive-to-lead-wss-banner-301817572.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Foot Locker Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Foot Locker Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Foot Locker Inc. 36,34 2,08% Foot Locker Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen