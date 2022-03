Foot Locker Earnings: The Big Takeaways

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) were pummeled recently after the company announced fourth-quarter results that failed to meet Wall Street's expectations. The retailing chain announced solid sales growth for the holiday season and for the full 2021 year, but costs are rising.Foot Locker management said the company might stumble in its race to diversify its business, too, as it starts to lose access to products from Nike (NYSE: NKE), its biggest supplier. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading