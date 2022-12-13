|
Foot Locker Is Down 21% From Its 52-Week High. Time to Buy?
Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) has been a mall staple for decades. And like many mall-based retailers, the company has faced its share of challenges over the last few years: the growth of online shopping, the COVID-19 pandemic, and labor shortages, to name just a few.However, the company has a new CEO, Mary Dillon, who is pledging to turn the company around. Can she do it? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
