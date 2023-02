For a greater between: Clariant extends support for navigating coatings challenges

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

On the route to developing more sustainable and effective paint, coating and ink formulations, head to Clariant’s booth at the European Coatings Show 2023 for materials and support to simplify the complexities (Booth 322 Hall 3A). Visitors can explore a wide range of customer-focused solutions focused on today’s challenges of minimizing footprint and maximizing product performance.