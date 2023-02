For a Pure-Play Credit Card Lender, Capital One Is Building a Solid Deposit Franchise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most important things when it comes to evaluating a bank stock is its deposit base. Good banks have low-cost deposit bases and customers that don't leave the bank at the first sign of higher yield elsewhere. Low-cost deposits are a cheap source of funding banks can use to fund loans or buy bonds and make money on the spread.While they may not be thought of as traditional banks, credit card companies like Capital One (NYSE: COF) do hold bank charters. But pure-play credit card lenders are rarely known for their strong deposit bases because they issue high-yielding loans, so deposit costs are less important than loan growth and managing credit quality.Still, a credit card company with a very strong deposit base would be a deadly combo. While Capital One is not a league leader or anything in the banking industry, I've been impressed at how the bank has been building its deposit base. Here's why.Continue reading