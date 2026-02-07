Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
07.02.2026 10:06:00
For Better or Warsh: The Federal Reserve May Be Wall Street's Ticking Time Bomb in 2026
For much of the last seven years, optimists have been in firm control on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has risen by at least 16% in six of the last seven years (the 2022 bear market being the exception), while the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have both rallied to several record-closing highs. While upside catalysts have been plentiful, including the rise of artificial intelligence, the advent of quantum computing, and the prospect of lower interest rates on the horizon, there are always headwinds threatening to pull the rug out from beneath investors. Sometimes these risks come from unlikely sources, such as our nation's foremost financial institution, the Federal Reserve.With Jerome Powell's term as Fed Chair set to end on May 15, President Donald Trump nominated former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as his replacement on Jan. 30. While Warsh will still need to be confirmed by the Senate Banking Committee, followed by the Senate itself, his potential ascension to head of the central bank adds another layer of concern for the stock market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.