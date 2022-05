For Disney, Cutting Profits in Half May Be the Price of Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)?Is it a theme park operator? A cinematic powerhouse? A direct-to-consumer streaming company (i.e. Disney+?) The truth is that Walt Disney is all of these things. Yesterday, my fellow Fool (and Florida resident) Rick Munarriz took investors through a tour of the health of Disney's theme park business -- which was "fantastic," by the way, with revenue more than doubling, and earnings flipping from a loss to a profit.Today I'm going to tell you what's going on at Disney+ -- which, to be honest, is I think the more interesting story.Continue reading