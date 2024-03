For Elon Musk and SpaceX, ‘the third time’s the charm’ for Starship flight test

The uncrewed Starship and Super Heavy Rocket blasted off with its 33 Raptor engines from SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas, at 9:25 am Eastern time. Stage separation was completed about three minutes later, amid cheers at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch Zum vollständigen Artikel