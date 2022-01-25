CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate another year of love and gratitude, Amazfit, a brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has put together a dynamic gift guide to fill this season with warmth and joy. With all that love stands for, Amazfit's Valentine's Day gift guide provides plenty of options for gifts that come from the heart.

A recent study shows that physiological synchrony is associated with attraction, meaning that love is often felt by two hearts that beat in-time. This season, Amazfit's all-day heart rate monitoring products will not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also help track the love in life's enchanting moments. Here is Amazfit's Valentine's Day gift guide for hearts that beat together.

The Power Couple

The latest Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are perfect for the power couple ready to embark on life's journey together. This brand-new generation features exclusive animated watch faces such as the cuddly 'Fox', cool 'Lucky Dice' and more. With their HD AMOLED displays, 24H health management, powerful Zepp OS support and over 150 sports modes, these watches can help enrich well-rounded active lifestyles.

A Lighter Kind of Love

With their impeccable slim and light designs and comprehensive health functions, the Amazfit GTS 2e and GTS 2 mini are as eye-catching as they are breath-taking. These smartwatches are not only equipped with health measurement functions such as heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen measurement and stress level detection, but also have Alexa built-in to make everyday tasks like setting alarms and writing shopping lists lighter and easier.

Love at First Sight

The stylish Amazfit GTS 2 features an AMOLED screen that rivals the world's most exquisite displays. Its scratch- and wear-resistant screen incorporates a diamond-like carbon coating that greatly enhances its quality and lifetime. With numerous health tracking features like on-demand SpO 2 measurement and the PAI Health Assessment System, the Amazfit GTS 2 sparks a timeless love that will never grow old.

An Essential Kind of Love

The Amazfit Bip U Series is an essential partner for any loved one looking to take their first step into smart fitness. Health measurements such as sleep quality monitoring and heart-rate tracking are designed to help everyone achieve optimal performance, and the Bip U Pro also features Alexa built-in and high-precision GPS to guide the kind of vibrant romantic adventures that'll remembered for years to come.

For an Active Love

A healthy heart loves longer, and so the Amazfit Band 5 is equipped with all-round health and fitness features. With Alexa built-in, it's easy to ask questions, get translations, set alarms, create shopping lists, check the weather, control smart home devices and more. This water-resistant smart wearable also lasts for a battery life of up to 15 days.

A Timeless Love Song

Along with exercise heart-rate monitoring and sports data tracking, the cutting-edge Amazfit PowerBuds Pro can provide cervical spine posture reminders to help prevent neck pain caused by poor sitting posture. The powerful active noise cancellation capabilities of these TWS earbuds can even adjust noise-reduction levels depending on the surrounding environment or user preferences, and an AI call noise-reduction algorithm partners perfectly with 6 mics across both earbuds for crystal clear calls.

To Love's Endless Possibilities

Along with these products, Amazfit's heartfelt watch face designs also offer a dynamic celebration of love's endless possibilities. The animated 'Paper Love' watch face is itself an authentic and unique story about love, while the elegant 'Digital Rainbow' conveys a romantic, breezy energy. Amazfit smartwatches can be particularly lovely surprises when they are customized with a unique watch face before being given as a gift. To help with that, we've made it easy to upload a personal photo to the background, to make the gift even more special.

To honor this grand celebration of love, Amazfit will offer exclusive Valentine's Day Sale discounts of up to 36% off - starting from January 26, 2022, until Valentine's Day itself, February 14, 2022. Products on-sale and discounts vary depending on country and region. Please visit http://www.amazfit.com/ for more information.

Amazfit also invites everyone to join in a special Valentine's Day activity on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for a chance to win prizes that will make the heart jump for joy. Please follow Amazfit global accounts (@Amazfit.Global on Facebook and Instagram, and @AmazfitGlobal on Twitter) and stay tuned to witness something special #ForHeartsThatBeatTogether.

Notes: The 'selfie photograph' watch face is a customized display, and not available to download from the Zepp App.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand that offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, and health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a company that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014, with products available in over 90 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

