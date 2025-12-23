Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
23.12.2025 21:08:00
For Just the Second Time in Over 150 Years, the Stock Market Is Flashing This Ominous Warning. Here's What History Says Could Be in Store for 2026.
With only a handful of trading days left in the year, it's looking like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) will post double-digit gains for the third year in a row. As of mid-day trading on Dec. 19, the S&P 500 hovered around a near-record level of 6,839.For nearly three years, the stock market has been largely driven by one megatrend: artificial intelligence (AI). With AI stocks leading the market higher into the new year, some investors may be bullish for what's in store in 2026.However, a little-known market indicator is flashing a warning sign for just the second time in over a century -- and history has a predictable track record for what could happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
