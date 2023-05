For Only the 4th Time in 50 Years, This Banking Metric Is Forecasting a Big Move in the Stock Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When examined over decades, investors would struggle to find a more consistent wealth creator and inflation outperformer than the stock market. But when put under the microscope over short periods, the stock market is no more predictable than a coin flip.Following a fantastic 2021 that saw the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-powered Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) explode to new highs, 2022 featured all three indexes plummeting (at least briefly) into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite was hit particularly hard, with the index losing 33% of its value last year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading