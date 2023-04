For Only the 4th Time in 63 Years, This Economic Indicator Offers an Ominous Warning for Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As 2022 proved, things don't always go as planned on Wall Street. Following a year where seemingly nothing could go wrong for equities, the world-renowned Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all plunged into a bear market and respectively ended 2022 down 9%, 19%, and 33%. Collectively, this was Wall Street's worst performance since 2008.What investors often overlook with stock market corrections and bear markets is that they're a completely normal and expected part of the long-term investing cycle. There have been 39 separate double-digit percentage stock corrections in the S&P 500 since the start of 1950. That's a meaningful downturn, on average, every 1.87 years.Image source: Getty Images.