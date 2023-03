For Only the 5th Time in 153 Years, This Leading Economic Indicator Is Sending a Terrifying Warning to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, crashes, and bear markets are normal parts of investing. Since the beginning of 1950, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has undergone 39 separate double-digit percentage declines, according to data provided by sell-side consultancy company Yardeni Research.Last year marked the most recent of these 39 notable moves lower. The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all fell into a bear market and closed out 2022 with respective losses of 9%, 19%, and 33%. These represent the worst returns for all three major U.S. indexes since 2008.But if one leading economic indicator has anything to say about it, the worst is yet to come for Wall Street.Continue reading