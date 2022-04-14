For Second Year, Jackson Charitable Foundation Funds Complimentary finEDge Curriculum for 100 Teachers

Now Accepting Applications for Access to Cutting-Edge Financial Education Curriculum and Educator Supports

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second year, Jackson Charitable Foundation is supporting the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative to provide 100 teachers and approximately 5,000 high school students with free access to finEDge , a semester-long financial education curriculum. This sponsorship will provide students and teachers access to the high-quality curriculum, along with extensive professional development for participating educators.

Developed by UChicago Financial Education Initiative, with the support of its anchor sponsor Magnetar Capital Foundation, finEDge provides students with opportunities to develop positive behaviors and practice making financial decisions. Additionally, the program offers a robust teacher professional learning portfolio that includes virtual professional development, a professional learning course for educators, and access to an online community of financial education teachers. The goal is to provide opportunities that emphasize pedagogy, teacher content knowledge, and sharing and reflection with fellow educators.

"Research tells us teachers often feel unprepared to teach this subject matter," said Danielle Robinson, Executive Director, Jackson Charitable Foundation. "finEDge's high-quality, wrap-around curriculum, paired with professional development, gives educators the support they need to improve students' financial futures."

"We know that when teachers participate in our program it not only changes their thinking about how to most effectively teach financial education, but it also changes their thinking about their own finances," said Rebecca Maxcy, Director of UChicago Financial Education Initiative. "We're grateful for Jackson Charitable Foundation's support and look forward to the opportunity to work with more teachers to continue to have an impact."

High school financial education teachers nationwide can apply now for FREE access to finEDge during the 2022-23 academic year. Interested educators can apply online: https://bit.ly/3yQNAAw . Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with all 100 available sponsorships awarded to schools in fall 2022 for the 2022-23 academic year. Priority is given to educators new to teaching financial education.

SOURCE University of Chicago