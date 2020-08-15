For the 2nd Time, TrueChoicePack Appears on Inc. 5000, Ranking #72 With Revenue Growth of 4,618 Percent

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TrueChoicePack (TCP) is #8 in the consumer products & services industry in the U.S. on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It is the company's 2nd consecutive year in the top 100. This year, TCP is the #72 fastest growing private company in America! The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. We continue to make marked progress in our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. TCP strives to help our sustainability-minded customers to achieve their 'Zero Waste Goals', by offering a line of 100% biodegradable and compostable products through our industry leading BioGreenChoice® brand. We have also introduced a wide range of cutting-edge PPE products through our Progress brand including masks, gloves, wipes and more. Across industries and the world, we continue to see a trend of increasingly high expectations for meeting sustainability goals through corporate social responsibility. Consumers continue to demand more environmentally friendly and health conscious disposable products and packaging. Therefore, providing our customers with topnotch solutions which are safer for human health and the environment is TCP's top priority," says CEO & Co-Founder, Heena Rathore.

"As the coronavirus epidemic has spread and its humanitarian consequences have grown, companies like TCP that help to safely provide essential disposable and PPE products to retail locations are being faced with ever evolving challenges. Yet we have strived to maintain our emphasis on sustainability during these exceptional times. Sustainability has become not only important for disposable products on retail shelves, but also for the packaging of food products. Keeping market trends and sustainability-conscious millennial customers in mind, TCP focuses on developing solutions to reduce single use plastic, by using the "FOUR R" (reduce, reuse, recycle & renew) concept after distinctively adding "RENEW"," Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D., COO and Co-Founder of TCP says.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

TCP is a total solutions provider for private label brands, customized disposables, and PPE products. They are a proven expert in the design, manufacturing & distribution of products to the retail and food & beverage industries as well as to consumers. Their goal is to provide customers with disposables that maximize quality, efficiency, sustainability and profitability. To meet these goals, they offer products that are made from renewable and compostable materials as well as traditional plastic and paper materials.

