For the 9th Consecutive Time, High Level Marketing Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies Annual List

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading force in the digital marketing industry serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses, today announced being named an Inc. 5000 listed company for the ninth consecutive year. This accomplishment underscores HLM's steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustained growth in digital marketing.

"High Level Marketing is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list for the 9th consecutive year." Scott Bell, HLM CEO

With an unwavering dedication to serving healthcare, home services, senior care, and other businesses, HLM has consistently demonstrated its industry expertise and leadership. Less than 1% of businesses that ever make the Inc. 5000 list manage to maintain their position for six consecutive years or more, placing HLM in an elite category of enduring success.

"Our sustained presence on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and client-focused approach that defines High Level Marketing," said Scott Bell, CEO and Founder of HLM. "We're thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and it reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

HLM's success can be attributed to its strategic vision, innovative Footprint™ Technology Platform, and dedicated team of experts who continuously strive to provide unmatched transparency, market insight, and marketing performance management. The company's ability to adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape and deliver meaningful results has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

As HLM celebrates this significant achievement, the company remains focused on its core purpose: to unlock the true potential of the businesses it serves, ensuring that client success remains at the forefront of its mission. With a track record of excellence and a history of helping businesses thrive, HLM is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and make a lasting impact on the digital marketing landscape.

About High Level Marketing

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing agency with in-house experts that gives businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency and its powerful Footprint™ technology platform.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

