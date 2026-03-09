Chase Aktie

WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041

09.03.2026 10:06:00

For the First Time in 13 Quarters, Billionaire Chase Coleman's No. 1 Holding Isn't Meta Platforms or Microsoft -- but It Is a "Magnificent" Stock

Although earnings season tends to get most of the glory, the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission is an equally important event for investors. A 13F provides investors with a detailed snapshot of which stocks Wall Street's savviest fund managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter.Feb. 17 marked the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) to file a 13F, including billionaire Chase Coleman, who oversees nearly $30 billion in AUM at Tiger Global Management. According to Tiger Global's 13F, the fourth quarter of 2025 marked the first time in 13 quarters (since Sept. 30, 2022) that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) wasn't Coleman's No. 1 holding.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
