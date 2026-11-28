For most retirees, Social Security income isn't a luxury -- it's a necessity. A quarter-century of annual Gallup surveys show that between 80% and 90% of retirees rely on their monthly Social Security payout to cover at least some portion of their expenses.

Given how important this program is to the financial well-being of our nation's aging workforce, few announcements are more anticipated than Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) reveal. Social Security's COLA is the "raise" passed on to traditional beneficiaries (retired workers, workers with disabilities, and survivors of deceased workers) that offsets rising prices (inflation).

President Trump's policies have supercharged next year's Social Security COLA. Image source: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian, courtesy of the National Archives.

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