Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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14.06.2026 20:30:00
For the First Time in Over 155 Years, the Stock Market May Be Headed Here -- and It's Not Good News for Investors
Over the past decade, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has delivered a phenomenal total return of around 250%, compounding at roughly 13.4% annually. Over the last year alone, the stock market, driven by developments in artificial intelligence (AI), has surged almost 23%, with its ferocity drawing comparison to some of the strongest bull runs in market history.That's less reassuring than it sounds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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