For the Fourth Consecutive Year, STACK Construction Technologies Is Honored to Be One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Cincinnati Region

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STACK Construction Technologies [STACK], which offers cloud-based preconstruction collaboration software for construction contractors, was recognized as #35 on this year's Fast 55 list, published by the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Fast 55 program ranks the fastest-growing, privately held companies headquartered in Greater Cincinnati and this marks STACK's fourth year on the prestigious regional list.

"We're honored to be recognized for a fourth year among such an elite group of local businesses. Our growth is directly attributable to the impact our platform has on our customers and is a reflection of our extremely talented team," said Philip Ogilby, Founder and CEO of STACK.

"Our platform is transforming the way preconstruction teams do business, allowing them to save time, develop and hone a strategy, and collaborate to drive better results for their pipeline. Our team has done a tremendous job of implementing our vision to streamline the construction bid process and we're thrilled to have grown more than 72% from 2017-2019," Ogilby continued.

As an industry once slow to adopt technologies now embraces them, STACK is proud to be a SaaS company helping to drive innovation in the construction sector. The ability for preconstruction teams to perform fast, accurate takeoffs, create detailed estimates, and collaborate in the cloud anywhere, anytime is revolutionary.

"We've become an indispensable part of the preconstruction process for so many contractors," Ogilby concluded. "I could not be prouder of the solution our team has built together, and I look forward to what the future holds for STACK and the industry as a whole."

Find the full Fast 55 list here.

About STACK Construction Technologies

STACK Construction Technologies is the industry's leading cloud-based software solution for preconstruction professionals. It provides a centralized hub where plans, specs and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured and shared with internal and external project stakeholders. Founded and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, STACK delivers intuitive and innovative software for thousands of subcontractors, general contractors, suppliers and manufacturers to ultimately improve the project's outcome and profitability. STACK's solution powers seamless plan and document management, real-time team collaboration and a more efficient digital takeoff and estimating process. For more information or to see how STACK software is helping preconstruction teams to gain visibility, insight and alignment throughout the bid process, visit http://www.stackct.com.

SOURCE STACK Construction Technologies