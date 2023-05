For the pleasure of writing to a friend | Brief letters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Letter-writing | Royal landlords | Pet names | Low letterboxes | Breakfast pieRe “A moment that changed me” (10 May), Alison Hitchcock’s letters to her friend Brian after he’d been diagnosed with cancer mirror my own experience. In 2016, I wrote to my cousin Shirley, 82, an English graduate who was in hospital, hoping that her daughter would read my letter out to her. Shirley recovered and began to reply. I continued to write fortnightly and am now approaching letter number 195. This correspondence has given us both a great deal of pleasure – and has certainly improved my grammar.Tom WhiteheadKendal, Cumbria• The “feudal” system of leaseholds is not to be abolished, announces Downing Street (Report, 10 May) – five days after the coronation of a major landlord. Coincidence, obviously.David DuellDurham Continue reading...