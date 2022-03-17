|
17.03.2022 12:07:00
For What It's Worth, Netflix Is Finally Addressing the Password-Sharing Issue
Media-streaming veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is kicking the tires on an idea that could boost the company's top-line sales. By way of a limited test run in three Latin American markets, Netflix is cracking down -- very gently -- on subscribers sharing their passwords with people outside their own households.Netflix bears have been clamoring for a stricter attitude toward password-sharing for years. Will this experiment make a difference to the company's top and bottom lines? Let's have a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
