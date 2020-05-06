ForaCare Providing Critical Tools to Help Control COVID-19 Spread

Autonomous Temperature Measurement, Pulse Oximetry, TeleHealth System Help Medical Personnel, Businesses and Patients

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As governments and businesses across Europe make plans to reopen, preventing a reoccurrence and spread of COVID-19 is a critical component. With its new Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station, ForaCare Suisse AG offers an ideal tool for checking temperatures safely and quickly.

"ForaCare has been at the forefront of the pandemic since the earliest cases were reported in China," said C.W. Chen, President of ForaCare Global. "With our manufacturing operation based in Taiwan, we saw how strict temperature measurements and swift action helped contain the outbreak locally. Our non-contact thermometers and the new measuring station helped Taiwan employers and businesses easily monitor for fever."

ForaCare's innovative technology, including its new Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station, can be used to help contain the pandemic. The station combines a non-touch temperature monitor, with an iPad device loaded with FORA Telehealth software, and a medical cart which allows it to be free standing and easily mobile.

Taiwan, a country of 23 million people, has largely succeeded in tamping down the virus' impact with just 400 cases according to multiple media reports. The country is now seen as a global model for successful containment of the deadly virus. Its containment, monitoring and quarantine measures are being lauded as the reasons for their relative success in the battle.

To help with the fight against the virus and thanks to the successful use of its high-quality products in Taiwan, ForaCare donated 35,000 contactless thermometers and 250 of its Autonomous Temperature Measuring Stations to 15 other countries, including Germany and the United States.

"Europe may do well to follow Taiwan's lead and monitor for fever for increased safety of both customers and employees," C.W. Chen said. "We are pleased to provide tools that can help save lives. Our remote technology is uniquely suited to help medical personnel safely monitor quarantined COVID-19 patients and enable them to respond rapidly and intervene in the event patients worsen."

Important Tools in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Temperature

The Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station allows for accurate and precise temperature readings to be provided from a location close to a person or patient without needing a person to operate the thermometer. The system allows for temperature measurement and monitoring from a safe distance, as well as highly accurate instant readings and data capture.

The Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station includes three components: An iPad for reading, monitoring and collecting data, a Fora IR 41 professional forehead thermometer that uses infra-red sensors to make a measurement at a distance of 5-7 centimeters from the patient/person whose temperature is being measured, and a medical-grade wheeled station to hold the devices and to provide for easy mobility of the system.

The Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station's thermometer, Fora IR 41, provides quick measurement with results in just two seconds and collects data using Bluetooth connectivity. The device is clinically validated with ± 0.2 ̊C accuracy and has an LED backlight display with large digits for easier viewing of readings.

Pulse Oximetry

FORA® PO200 The FORA PO200 is a comfortable pulse oximeter that conveniently measures arterial oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate (pulse). The measured results can be seamlessly synced with iFORA O2 via Bluetooth for a comprehensive data analysis. https://www.foracare.ch/fora-po200

Remote Monitoring

The ForaCare Telehealth System allows for remote monitoring of patients via the ForaCare app as well as online and can provide real-time data to medical personnel on the status of important parameters including fever, blood pressure and oxygen saturation among available customizable monitoring options.

About FORA® devices:

Constantly innovating and creating new products to improve the health of thousands of patients, ForaCare Suisse offers a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices for Telehealth, with bridges to patients, hospitals and doctors.

