Forbes Magazine Names BMO Harris Bank to its 2021 America's Best Large Employers List

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Harris Bank today announced that it was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Large Employers of 2021. BMO ranked 10th among companies listed in Banking & Financial Services industry in the United States.

America's Best Employers were selected based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations. The survey, administered by Forbes and Statista Inc., assessed companies according to working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. Survey participants were also asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends.

"Our team members are our greatest asset, and we look for ways to support them in business and in life," said Tracie Morris, U.S. chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer for BMO Harris Bank. "During this time of uncertainty, we have sought new ways to assist our colleagues as they accommodate shifting priorities both at work and home with a focus on employee experience, advancement and engagement."

For more information on Forbes' America's Best Large Employers for 2021, please visit link.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$949 billion as of Oct. 31, 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-magazine-names-bmo-harris-bank-to-its-2021-americas-best-large-employers-list-301225064.html

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank