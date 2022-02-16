Forbes Names AMN Healthcare to America’s Best Employers List

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation, today announced it was named among America’s Best Employers for 2022 by Forbes Magazine.

"We are delighted to be included in this list of prestigious and dynamic companies that have been identified by their own team members as the best employers in the nation,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "We strive to be an employer of choice and are thrilled by the strong validation by our team members that inclusion on this list implies.”

Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for 2022 was derived from a survey of over 60,000 employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people. Conducted anonymously, the survey asked employees if they would recommend their companies to friends and family based on a scale from 0 to ten, with ten indicating they would definitely recommend their employer. The survey also was based on statements and ratings employees provided regarding topics such as salaries, working conditions, opportunities for advancement and the image of their companies.

A key driver of the high ratings AMN Healthcare received from its team members, Salka believes, is the company’s longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. Sixty-seven percent of AMN Healthcare’s team members are women while 36% are people of color. In addition, AMN Healthcare has made a strong commitment to team member support and retention during Covid-19, according to Salka.

"We have transformed our operations in response to the pandemic to meet our team members’ needs, stressing worker safety and providing work from home options critical to employee satisfaction,” Salka said. "We are proud our team members continue to see AMN as an employer of choice, even during a uniquely challenging time.”

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005165/en/