Forbes Names Insight a World’s Best Employer for 2023

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has earned a standing of No. 115 overall on the Forbes World’s Best Employers 2023 rankings, determined through an anonymous independent survey by Statista of 170,000 employees from 55 countries. Insight rated No. 14 among IT services companies.

"Our inclusion on this year’s Forbes rankings speaks very highly of the culture of innovation we’ve built. Through a strong emphasis on leadership development and a compelling portfolio of solutions that include more than 100 patents pending, Insight celebrates our teammates as the driving force behind our success,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO.

Certified as a Great Place to Work, Insight also ranks among the Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes 2023 Best Employers for Women and rates with the top employers on the 2023 Disability Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

"To be considered a Forbes World’s Best Employer means our teammates around the globe are highly motivated to make a difference for our clients, helping them achieve meaningful business outcomes,” said Jen Vasin, global chief human resources officer, Insight. "We’re a leading innovator in the IT services industry because of a companywide commitment to our corporate values of hunger, heart and harmony.”

Statista’s evaluation of multinational companies and institutions asked respondents to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Forbes also ranked the top 700 companies based on asking workers to evaluate other brands within their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively. Companies are rated on brand image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

To learn more about how Insight lives up to its values, read our 2023 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report. For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

