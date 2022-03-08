Forbes Names Outdoorsy One of America's Best Startup Employers For Third Year in a Row

Outdoorsy's prioritization of company culture and employee wellness awarded with exclusive distinction

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoorsy , the most-trusted and only global online RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022 by Forbes Media. This marks the third year in a row Outdoorsy has been recognized by Forbes on its exclusive list of the 500 best startup companies to work for in the U.S.

Outdoorsy was the only peer-to-peer vacation rental company named to Forbes' survey.

Forbes, one of the world's top business news sources, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, analyzed more than 7 million data points from three different criteria – employee reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth – to identify the top startup employers.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized and awarded this distinction by Forbes for the third year running. We see this accolade as a testament to our team's dedication to keep our work culture and our employee wellbeing at the forefront of every decision," says Jeff Cavins, Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO.

According to the RV Industry Association, an estimated 72 million Americans are planning to take a road trip this year. Now more than ever, travelers are turning their attention to Outdoorsy as the one-stop destination for RV and campervan travel. While prioritizing the 67 percent of first-time RVers visiting the site daily, Outdoorsy's Head of People Cindy Strong says the company continues to prioritize their focus within.

"As a company, the past two years have challenged us in a good way to lead with empathy and attend to the holistic needs of our team members," Strong says, adding that "positive results include enhancing DEIB initiatives, free mental health-provider care, and an increased budget of $5,000 per employee for team members to get out, explore the outdoors, and experience Outdoorsy firsthand."

"Outdoorsy is committed to building a positive, supportive, people-first work culture and we'll look to continue expanding on these offerings in the year ahead," Strong says.

"Being named to the Forbes list year after year is truly an honor as our team continues to grow and find ways to better our culture and provide new opportunities for career development, recognition, and self-care."

This recognition comes on the heels of Outdoorsy ranking as one of the top lifestyle startups in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal. Other distinctions earned by the fast-growing company within the past year include:

In June 2021 , Outdoorsy raised $120 million in equity and debt financing to support accelerated marketplace growth and rapid expansion of its insurtech division, Roamly .

, Outdoorsy raised in equity and debt financing to support accelerated marketplace growth and rapid expansion of its insurtech division, . In March 2021 , Outdoorsy was named by renowned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as the 3rd fastest-growing travel marketplace, earning the No. 11 spot on the Marketplace 100 , a ranking of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.

, Outdoorsy was named by renowned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as the 3rd fastest-growing travel marketplace, earning the No. 11 spot on the , a ranking of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies. In March 2021 , Outdoorsy was named one of the biggest tech employers in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal – a list that includes companies that provide proprietary technology that shakes up the industry they operate in.

Ranking Methodology

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, employers must have their headquarters based in the US, and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

