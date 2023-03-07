Forbes Names Premier the Best Construction Accounting Software of 2023

Premier's cloud-based, financial construction software wows the judges and comes out on top when pitted against the best construction accounting programs in the world.

MARKHAM, ON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier, the leading global provider of financial cloud ERP software for the construction industry, comes out on top again. In a battle of the top 10 construction accounting software programs in the world, Forbes Advisor names Premier the best overall. Citing its all-in-one platform, streamlined workflows, excellent customer support, and time-saving automation as the top draws, Forbes awarded Premier with 4.9 stars out of 5.

Forbes touted Premier as the most comprehensive option available: "Premier is the most comprehensive construction accounting software on our list, earning the best overall," wrote contributor, Kimberlee Leonard. "It is a cloud-based solution that can help you scale your business by having the right data at your fingertips. Its feature-rich platform starts by allowing you to manage multiple companies where you differentiate projects." Ms. Leonard went on to state report generation and bank integration were major time savers.

Forbes' top spots weren't handed out lightly. The media giant states that its team of researchers used proprietary data, cost and pricing transparency, and an inventory of the most sought-after features. Those features included client tracking, software integrations with other programs, and mobile apps. Finally, Forbes used third-party reviews to see how actual users felt about these programs. With all of this data and consideration, Forbes propelled Premier Construction Software to the very top, naming it the Best Overall Construction Accounting Software of 2023.

Premier is extremely excited to share this news with the industry. Our dedication to staying on the cutting edge of construction accounting technology while also focusing on our customers has been a guiding light. We're looking forward to building with our partners and customers as we continue to push forward, improve, and grow.

About Premier

Premier Construction Software is a leading global provider of financial ERP software for the construction industry. Built on a modern platform with open APIs focused on scalability and ease of use, Premier delivers unparalleled value to small, midmarket, and enterprise organizations.

