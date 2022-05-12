Forbes Names Whisper to AI 50 List

For the second year in a row, Whisper is being recognized for its revolutionary AI-powered hearing aid, the Whisper Hearing System

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisper today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been named to the prestigious Forbes' AI 50 list , which recognizes the best among North America's privately-held companies that use AI as part of their core value propositions.

Forbes' 12-judge panel of experts in artificial intelligence from the fields of academia, technology, and venture capital named Whisper as one of five finalists in the healthcare space. Whisper's recognition on the fourth-annual AI 50 comes after another year of continued development on the Whisper Hearing System, the world's first hearing aid that improves over time.

Since its recognition on last year's list, Whisper has released five major upgrades to the Whisper Hearing System and its proprietary AI Sound Separation Engine. The upgrades have powered new abilities for users, including improvements that separate speech from background noise more clearly, reduce auditory feedback, and expand the range of patients whom providers can recommend Whisper as a hearing loss solution. The company also released an Android app and provided support for hands-free calling,

"We're honored to be recognized again on Forbes' AI 50 list, which we think is a testament to our continued work on our core product, which gets better over time," said Andew Song, Co-Founder and CEO of Whisper. "We look forward to competing next year as we deliver more improvements to the Whisper Hearing System and more ways for people to connect via conversation and improved hearing."

The Whisper Hearing System is available via a comprehensive monthly plan that includes ongoing care from a local hearing care professional, a lease of the Whisper Hearing System, regular software upgrades, and a 3-year warranty that not only covers the system itself but also loss and damage. A special introductory offer of $139/month (regularly $179/month) for a 3-year term is currently available. To sign up for a risk-free trial of the Whisper Hearing System, visit www.whisper.ai .

Whisper is offered through a network of local practices across the country. To become a Whisper provider, visit www.whisper.ai/professionals .

Established in 2017, Whisper is a team of artificial intelligence, hearing care, hardware, and software experts coming together to solve the challenge of providing better hearing. We set out to make the Whisper Hearing System so our parents, grandparents, friends and teammates can have a tomorrow that sounds even better than today.

