Forbes Travel Guide Honors Hospitality's Finest in 2020 Star Rating Awards

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global expert on genuine Five-Star service, today presented a galaxy of "Stars" to the world's most luxurious properties. A record 107 new Five-Star awards have been announced, owing to the company's significant expansion across 16 countries.

The 2020 awards celebrate 1,898 Star-Rated properties in 73 countries; the full list can be found here. The new awards add 70 Five-Star, 120 Four-Star and 81 Recommended hotels to the annual winners list. Among restaurants, there are 13 new Five-Star, eight new Four-Star and two new Recommended winners. The recipients also include 24 new Five-Star and 22 new Four-Star spas.

This year sees the most extensive global expansion in Forbes Travel Guide's 62 -year history. The company spotlights new international markets, including Antigua, the Bahamas, Cambodia, Egypt, Fiji, French Polynesia, India, Jordan, the Maldives, Mauritius, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, the Seychelles and South Africa, many of which achieved the coveted Five-Star honor.

A total of 432 Five-Star distinctions were awarded to hotels, restaurants and spas, and the top ranking was attained for the first time in Antigua; Bora Bora; Cambodia; Cape Town; Doha; Fiji; Ireland; Johannesburg; the Maldives; Mauritius; Monte Carlo; Moscow; Prague; St. Petersburg, Russia; the Seychelles; and Tahiti.

Four Seasons maintained the prestigious achievement as the brand with the most Five-Star hotels adding 11 new Five-Star hotel awards to its collection. Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons Hotel Moscow and Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg are among some of the additions in newly rated destinations.

Wynn Resorts took an all-star position, dominating the Las Vegas market by earning seven Five-Star awards for Wynn Resorts Las Vegas (Wynn Las Vegas, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Tower Suites, Encore Tower Suites, The Spa at Wynn Las Vegas, The Spa at Encore Las Vegas and Wing Lei) and an additional eight for Wynn Resorts Macau (Wynn Macau, Encore Macau, Golden Flower at Encore Macau, Mizumi at Wynn Macau, Wing Lei at Wynn Macau, Il Teatro at Wynn Macau, The Spa at Encore Macau and The Spa at Wynn Macau). Wynn Palace Macau also achieved seven Five-Star awards.

London cemented its position as the global Five-Star capital city with 19 top hotels, including six new additions: Brown's Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel; Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square; Rosewood London and The Berkeley. The Egerton House Hotel and The Milestone Hotel & Residences join Hotel 41 to give Red Carnation hotels a triple Five-Star hotel win for the city.

"It's a privilege for Forbes Travel Guide to honor such magnificent hotels, restaurants and spas from all corners of the globe. Each deserving recipient excels at enriching people's lives through the power of exceptional service," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "Our role at Forbes Travel Guide is to establish our annual star ratings with absolute independence and integrity and champion those at the very top of their game."

More than 600 Star-Rated winners and invited VIP guests will gather to celebrate at Verified, The Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on February 18 and 19. As the recipients of multiple Five-Star awards, the MGM International property will be packed with inspirational speakers and discovery sessions. The event will culminate in a gala dinner hosted by Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei, followed by an exclusive afterglow hosted by Wynn Las Vegas XS nightclub where headline DJ Dillon Francis and other exciting surprises await the 2020 award winners.

For highlights, trends and fun facts from our 2020 Star Awards, click here.

To view the full Star Ratings for 2020, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit forbestravelguide.com.

