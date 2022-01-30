Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
30.01.2022 00:53:27
Forbidden Kingdom beats Baffert trio to win San Vicente
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Forbidden Kingdom beat a trio of runners trained by Bob Baffert to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita.Baffert’s trio of Pinehurst, McLaren Vale and 4-5 favorite Doppelganger finished second, third and fourth in the race that the embattled Hall of Fame trainer has won 11 times.Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Forbidden Kingdom ran seven furlongs in 1:22.75. The 3-year-old chestnut colt is a son of 2015 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year American Pharoah, who was trained by Baffert.Forbidden Kingdom charged out of the starting gate and grabbed a lead he never gave up.“He’s as quick as they come,” Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella said. “He was so professional today. He used to get a little antsy in the gate and stumbled a few times.”Asked about being on the Kentucky Derby trail, Mandella joked, “Geez, don’t say that word. You know I’m allergic.” Mandella is 0 for 6 in the Derby; his best finish was fifth in 1994 with Soul of the Matter.Forbidden Kingdom won in his debut on Aug. 21 at Del Mar. He switched to turf in his second start and finished third as the 9-5 favorite at Santa Anita on Oct. 1. The colt was coming off a second-place finish in the Bob Hope Stakes on Nov. 14.“He tore a piece of foot off and ended up with a quarter-crack,” Mandella said. “We had to fix it up and it is good and hope it stays good.”Mandella indicated the San Felipe Stakes on March 5 is a possibility for the colt’s next start.Forbidden Kingdom paid $9.80, $4 and $4.40. Pinehurst returned $3 and $3.60. McLaren Vale was another neck back in third and paid $4.80 to show.What in Blazes finished last in the five-horse field.The victory, worth $40,000, increased Forbidden Kingdom’s career earnings to $114,000, with two wins in four starts.In Arkansas, Newgrange won the $750,000 Southwest at Oaklawn for Baffert. The 3-year-old colt improved to 3-0. He ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.83 under John Velazquez, who flew in from California for the race.There were no qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby available in the Grade 2 San Vicente.Even if there had been, Baffert’s horses wouldn’t have been able to earn any as part of his ban by Churchill Downs. It’s the result of 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive for a substance that isn’t allowed on race day in Kentucky.Baffert was back in California after spending the week in New York for a hearing in which the New York Racing Association is seeking to have him suspended. NYRA’s attorney said Baffert has committed conduct detrimental to the best interests of racing, the health and safety of horses and jockeys, and to NYRA’s business operations. NYRA is asking a hearing officer to recommend a lengthy suspension that would prohibit Baffert from entering horses at Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga tracks.Baffert’s attorney argued that the trainer offered reasonable explanations for six medication overages in the last couple years and that Baffert should be exonerated.No decision is immediately expected.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Forbidden Kingdom beats Baffert trio to win San Vicente 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kingdom Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kingdom Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kingdom Holdings LtdShs
|0,13
|-1,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.