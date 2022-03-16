|
16.03.2022 19:00:13
Forbo completes current share buyback program
|
Forbo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
MEDIA RELEASE
As of March 16, 2022, Forbo Holding Ltd has repurchased a total of 165,000 shares as part of the current share buyback program.
Baar, March 16, 2022
Completion of the 2019-2022 share buyback program
The share buyback program 2019-2022 is thereby completed and the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of April 1, 2022, to cancel the 165,000 repurchased shares and reduce the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd accordingly.
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. They are biodegradable and CO2-neutral (cradle to gate), without offsetting. In the manufacture of its heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses phthalate-free plasticizers of the latest generation. Vinyl floor coverings also contain up to 25% recycled material in relation to their total product weight. The BioBelt(TM) is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser(TM) conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50%. For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle.
Forbo employs about 5,500 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 49 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,254.0 million in the 2021 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).
Contact person:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1304795
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1304795 16.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Forbo International S.A. (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.03.22
|Forbo completes current share buyback program (EQS Group)
|
16.03.22
|Forbo schliesst laufendes Aktienrückkaufsprogramm ab (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat der Forbo Holding AG (EQS Group)
|
20.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Fixed-price buyback offer completed (EQS Group)
|
13.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Rückkaufangebot zum Festpreis beendet (EQS Group)
|
26.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Forbo launches fixed-price buyback offer (EQS Group)
|
26.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Forbo lanciert Rückkaufangebot zum Festpreis (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Forbo International S.A. (N)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Forbo International S.A. (N)
|1 542,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.