FORCE Family Office Hosts a Discussion on the Future of Online Gaming with Former NJ Governor Chris Christie

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2013 New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, signed a bill making the state one of the first in the nation to legalize online gambling. But he didn't stop there. He has been a tireless advocate for online sports betting and in 2019 was elected to the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame. During his induction Christie said, "Sports betting was held back for too long by the unfair federal laws, so I was more than happy to be the first to take a stand against them."

Force Family Office webinar on the future of gaming featuring Governor Chris Christie and Lottery.com CEO, Tony DiMatteo

On June 2, Governor Christie will join Toni DiMatteo, the CEO of Lottery.com to talk about the future of online gambling, including online lotteries, sports betting, and other games of chance. Their wide-ranging discussion will cover the technology, cultural changes, and regulatory environment that have contributed to the industry's explosive growth. They'll also talk about the global market and the leadership role U.S. companies like Lottery.com are playing.

"We're thrilled to have Governor Christie join us for this event." Said Force Family Office CEO, Steven Saltzstein. "His insights and knowledge of the online gambling industry will be invaluable to the Family Offices in our network and provide great context for Lottery.com."

Currently Lottery.com enables consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go. The company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players.

Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how non-profits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to participate by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

The webinar is free of charge and anyone interested in what the future of online gaming will look like can sign up at forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/lottery-06-02.

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community.

