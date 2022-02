Force pension funds to align with net zero goal, says Richard Curtis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Film-maker urges UK ministers to make it mandatory for schemes to align portfolios with climate targetPension funds should face legal obligations to bring their investments in line with the net zero greenhouse gas emissions goal, the film-maker Richard Curtis has said.Curtis, a co-founder of the Make My Money Matter campaigning group, urged ministers to follow up the UK’s legal commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050 by making it mandatory for pension schemes to align their portfolios with the target. Continue reading...