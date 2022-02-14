|
14.02.2022 01:00:14
Ford, GM Threaten Car Dealerships That are Jacking Up Prices
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A feud has broken out between some of America's biggest carmakers and the dealers that sell their cars, although the hardest punches have landed on a group of innocent bystanders: consumers.New data reveals US car dealerships are jacking up prices on new cars at unheard of rates, with the share of sales of marked-up vehicles jumping 26 times in a year. To their credit, Ford and General Motors (GM) are so angry about it they've threatened to cut dealers off if they won't stick to auto manufacturers' suggested prices.Continue reading
