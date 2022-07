Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat.To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments. Nevertheless, the results showed that the auto giant's efforts to sustainably improve its profitability are working. As a result, Ford stock rallied 15% last week -- and it could keep rising in the years ahead.In Q2 2021, a severe semiconductor shortage crushed Ford's revenue and profitability, particularly in North America. Supply constraints have eased significantly since then. The Blue Oval's wholesale volume surged 89% year over year in North America last quarter, rising from approximately 327,000 units to 618,000 units.Continue reading