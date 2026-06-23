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23.06.2026 19:19:00
Ford and General Motors Want In on the Energy Craze. Which Stock Will Win?
The giants of Detroit's automaking industry may have struck gold, and the potential fortune has very little to do with cars. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are repurposing inventory and facilities to capitalize on the demand for electricity from AI and data centers. It's a fast-growing segment and a potentially massive moneymaker for both. With their newfound purposes, which stock will win? Ford was the first to move, and it did so decisively. Ford Energy was launched in May of this year, and it will convert plants in Kentucky and Michigan to build battery energy storage systems. Ford Energy could generate as much as $500 million in operating profits by 2030. Image source: Ford.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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